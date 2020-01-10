10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Tesla Is Now the Most Valuable U.S. Car Maker of All Time (WSJ) but see Tesla’s disclosed numbers are fraudulent. (Reality Check)

• The Low-Fee Mirage: New research reveals the fastest-growing funds charging the highest fees (Institutional Investor)

• Why Lower Interest Rates Aren’t Hurting Bank Stocks (CIO)

• For tech-weary Midwest farmers, 40-year-old tractors now a hot commodity (Star Tribune)

• The economics of unused gift cards (The Hustle)

• US investors throwing money at hottest start-ups (Financial Times)

• Your email problem isn’t your fault (Quartz)

• The 10 best new technologies coming out of CES 2020, including robots and wearable devices (Telegraph)

• Bots Are Destroying Political Discourse As We Know It (The Atlantic)

• An unlikely parrot love story may have resulted in a new species (Washington Post)