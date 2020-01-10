10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:
• Tesla Is Now the Most Valuable U.S. Car Maker of All Time (WSJ) but see Tesla’s disclosed numbers are fraudulent. (Reality Check)
• The Low-Fee Mirage: New research reveals the fastest-growing funds charging the highest fees (Institutional Investor)
• Why Lower Interest Rates Aren’t Hurting Bank Stocks (CIO)
• For tech-weary Midwest farmers, 40-year-old tractors now a hot commodity (Star Tribune)
• The economics of unused gift cards (The Hustle)
• US investors throwing money at hottest start-ups (Financial Times)
• Your email problem isn’t your fault (Quartz)
• The 10 best new technologies coming out of CES 2020, including robots and wearable devices (Telegraph)
• Bots Are Destroying Political Discourse As We Know It (The Atlantic)
• An unlikely parrot love story may have resulted in a new species (Washington Post)
What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.
Are Current US Stock Market Returns Extraordinary?
Source: Capital Spectator
