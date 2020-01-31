1953 Aston Martin DB2/4

One of the earlier Astons, the DB2/4 is a grand tourer whose run ran from 1953 until 1957. Produced in Feltham, England, powered by an inline-6 that produced 125hp, it was mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. A top speed of 120 mph, the 2600 pound car took a leisurely sprint to 60 mph in about ~12 seconds.

Elegant and lovely, but without the unique stylings cues that will come to make the DB6 and DB7 such a spectacular car. There are hints in the design of what is to come, but the styling is modest.

This car was innovative for one particular reason: the “sporting hatchback.” Aston Martin was the first to develop and implement that design innovation — if you have ever enjoyed a car with a hatch, you that Aston Martin to thank for that. Alas, they must not have realized its significance: They failed to patent this innovation, and eventually other manufacturers copied it — see e.g., the 1965 MGB GT.

Only 565 of these DB2/4 Mark I coupes were produced, making them relatively rare. You can find them in need of care for $100k; decent versions go for $200k; a fully restored convertible version goes for $500k.



