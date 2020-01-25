MiB: Barbara Tversky, Cognitive Psychologist

This week, we speak with Barbara Tversky, professor of psychology at Stanford and Columbia University, and the author of more than 200 research papers in experimental psychology. Her new book is Mind in Motion: How Action Shapes Thought. It details how the 9 Rules of Cognition affects our thought processes.

Tversky’s research focuses on visual-spatial reasoning and collaborative cognition. She discusses the interplay of mind and body in enabling cognition. Consider gesture as an example. Tversky argues that gesturing is more than just a by-product of speech: it literally helps us to think. An experiment in her book is to “try to explain out loud how to get from your house to the supermarket, train station, your office or school” while you sit on your hands. It turns out to be very difficult. Without gesture, speaking is difficult, and we occasionally “can’t find the words.”

Tversky was married to Amos Tversky, and helped Michael Lewis do his research for his book on Amos Tversky & Danny Kahneman, The Undoing Project.

Her favorite books can be seen here; A transcript of our conversation will be available here.

