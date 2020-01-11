10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat in the warm sunshine, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Benkendorf, CIO at Vontobel’s Quality Growth boutique, managing $33 billion (He replaced prior MiB guest Rajiv Jain as CIO). Vontobel manages $110 billion and has 1,700 employees.

Progress On Lung Cancer Drives Historic Drop In U.S. Cancer Death Rate



Source: NPR

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.