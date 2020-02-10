10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Levered Long (Irrelevant Investor) see also When Does Investing Become Speculation? (Morningstar)

• In America’s Richest Town, $500k a Year Is Now Below Average (Bloomberg)

• If the Ivy League Can’t Get This Right, Who Can? All but one Ivy League endowment fund underperformed a simple portfolio in 2019. (Institutional Investor)

• Garbage Language: Why do corporations speak the way they do? (Vulture)

• How Shaquille O’Neal Negotiates, Picks His Portfolio (Benzinga)

• The puzzle of managing money (Financial Times)

• Country on the Brink: A Search for the Source of Italy’s Malaise (Spiegel)

• As electric car sales soar, the industry faces a cobalt crisis (Wired)

• Faux News Articles and Social Media Posts Will Haunt This Election (Slate) see also How conservatives learned to wield power inside Facebook. (Washington Post)

• How to Make Billions in E-Sports (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brian Deese, Global Head of Sustainable Investing for Blackrock, the investing giant managing over 7 trillion dollars.

Widening gap between savings rates across the income distribution since the 1970s.



Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities

