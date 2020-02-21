US Marriage and Divorce Rates Both Declining

February 21, 2020

This is rather astonishing data, consistent with the slow, but improving, Household Formation data we have seen:

According to the U.S. Census Bureau shows state marriage and divorce rates using data, from 2008 and 2018, national marriage and divorce rates declined. There is however wide variation on a state by state basis.

In 2018, the last full year of analyzed data:
  • Utah had the highest marriage rate (I credit Mormons’ family values).
  • Maine and Connecticut had the lowest marriage rates.
  • Arkansas had the highest divorce rates (Wal-mart stock gains?).
  • North Dakota had among the lowest divorce rates.
 

National Marriage, Divorce Rates Both Declined in the Last 10 Years

Source: United States Census

 

 

