How Much Shall We Blame the Fed?

I have been having an ongoing debate with a friend who is part of the contingency of people who blame the Fed for many of the evils in the America.The Federal Reserve has been a subject of 717 posts on this site — both pre and post Great Financial Crisis (GFC).

While we disagree about many of the policy approaches, we don’t have many factual disagreements.

The biggest policy disagreement: I rank the Fed high on the “Who is to blame” scale – we agree that low rates were a major cause. I believe there were many sources of the GFC, he lays nearly all of the blame at the feet of the Fed.

But I suspect where he and I disagree is in response to the crisis. I give them a B- (A- if I am feeling generous) he gives them an F.

My views on the Fed are much more nuanced than the average Fed critic: