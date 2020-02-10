Investment News: Icons & Innovators

Each year, the folks at Investment News recognize a short list of Icons & Innovators. It is usually a mix of asset managers and tech wizards and other truly innovative people. For 2020, I somehow ended up on the list. I am both gratified and humbled to be included on this year’s list.
Whatever success I have achieved has been part of a team effort — especially at RWM. This recognition applies as much to my colleagues as it does to me…
Here is Investment News:
Over the past two decades, he has become best known as:
- The host of Bloomberg Radio’s Masters in Business podcast, which he created in 2014 as a push back to what he called “terrible financial TV interviews.”
- Chairman and chief investment officer at Ritholtz Wealth management, founded in 2013 in reaction to the “traditional Wall Street model — nonfiduciary and a sales culture.”
- Writer of the blog, The Big Picture, which he started in 1998 in response to what he perceived as poor media coverage of the financial world.
“People would rather be cheerfully lied to than told the truth about negative things,” he said. “There’s a very entrenched interest in keeping people agitated.”
Mr. Ritholtz’s blog played a big part in putting him on the map, as did his writing for TheStreet.com, which grew his blog following and led to invitations to contribute to the Washington Post and Bloomberg. His blog also spawned his influential book “Bailout Nation.”