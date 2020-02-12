Research Affiliates Investor Symposium

Every year, the team at Research Affiliates puts on an Investor Symposium in Newport Beach, California.

It is a terrific lineup this year, and I am looking forward to several of the speakers. I will be presenting on why it is so hard to generate Alpha. How is alpha generated? When do managers add value?

You can come hear my schtick, along with Morgan Housel Rob Arnott, and Cam Harvey, and others.

Here’s the “Request an Invite” page

The Agenda

2020 Investor Symposium