Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 2.7.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 7th, 2020
Positives:
1. Yay! Impeachment is over, and we can all get back to normal!
2. Non-farm payrolls rose 225k m/o/m, above the expected 160k.
3. Private payrolls came in at 291k for January, above expectations.
4. Jobless claims fell 15k w/o/w from 217k to 202k.
5. Home refinance apps rose 15.0% w/o/w.
6. Same store sales rose 5.7% w/o/w.
7. Factory orders rose 1.8% m/o/m, above expectations.
Negatives:
1. Ugh: Now we get to spend the next 9 months focusing on 2020 Presidential Elections!
2. Total nonfarm employment level (March 2019) revised downward by 514,000;
3. Home mortgage apps disappointed, falling 10.0% w/o/w;
4. Unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.6% in January.
5. PMI Manufacturing Index fell 0.5% in January from 52.4 to 51.9.
6. Non-farm productivity rose 1.4% m/o/m, below expectations.
7. Wholesale trade fell 0.2%, below expectations.
