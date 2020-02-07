Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 2.7.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 7th, 2020

Positives:

1. Yay! Impeachment is over, and we can all get back to normal!

2. Non-farm payrolls rose 225k m/o/m, above the expected 160k.

3. Private payrolls came in at 291k for January, above expectations.

4. Jobless claims fell 15k w/o/w from 217k to 202k.

5. Home refinance apps rose 15.0% w/o/w.

6. Same store sales rose 5.7% w/o/w.

7. Factory orders rose 1.8% m/o/m, above expectations.