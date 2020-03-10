10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Quill Intelligence, a research and analytics firm, and author of Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America.

Super Tuesday is heavy on Southern states: (VA, NC, TE, AL and AK)



Source: Washington Post

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.