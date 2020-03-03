John Oliver on the Coronavirus March 3, 2020 6:00am by Barry Ritholtz As coronavirus spreads to the US, John Oliver discusses what’s being done to fight the illness, what’s gone wrong, and how to stay safe. Coronavirus: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.June 6, 2016 John Oliver: Debt BuyersJune 28, 2016 John Oliver: Brexit Aftermath (Now What!)July 24, 2016 The Search for Earth Proxima Posted Under Science Video Previous Post Watching From Afar Next Post 10 Tuesday AM Reads