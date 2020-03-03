MiB: How to Fix the Fed

What should you do about an interventionist central bank that pretends to be a laisse faire regulator?

That was the main topic in our Masters in Business conversation with Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Quill Intelligence, and the author of Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America.

From 2006 – 2015, DiMartino-Booth had a front seat to the financial crisis as Chief Advisor to Richard W. Fisher, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. She is critical of the Fed’s policy mistakes before, during and after the financial crisis. Why rates are still at emergency levels more than a decade after the crisis ended is a key part of her most recent criticism. Central Banks, both here and around the world, have conditioned the economy to be highly dependent upon ultra-low rates. She reminds us that this was one of the foundational central banking errors that led to the financial crisis in the first place.

We also discuss the failures of Congress to respond fiscally, leaving the Fed as the only game in town.

