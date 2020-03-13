Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.13.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 13th, 2020

Positives:

1. All things considered, it could have been much worse this week. Market finished down 8.8%. 2. Jobless claims fell 4k w/o/w from 215k to 211k. 3. Home mortgage apps rose 6.0% w/o/w, above previous decrease. 4. Home refinance apps rose 79.0%, above the previous increase. 5. CPI rose 0.1% m/o/m, meeting expectations. 6. NFIB Small Business Optimism Index came in at 104.5 for Feb.

Negatives:

1. POTUS & his team clearly not up to dealing with a global pandemic.

2. ISM reports that 70% of its respondents experienced a coronavirus disruption.

3. Import prices fell 0.5% m/o/m, below the previous no change.

4. Export prices fell 1.1%, below the previous increase of 0.7%.

5. Consumer Sentiment Index is at 95.9 for March, below expectations.

6. PPI-FD fell 0.6% m/o/m, below the previous increase.