10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Alto Grande coffee, grab a seat all by your lonesome and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Key Missteps at the CDC Have Set Back Its Ability to Detect the Potential Spread of Coronavirus (ProPublica)

• Singapore: Challenges and Pitfalls of the Technocratic Art (The American Interest)

• How suspect gold reached brands like Apple and Tiffany (Reuters)

• Is Zero Hedge a Russian Trojan Horse? The father of the founder of the conspiratorial site filed a criminal complaint against me in Bulgaria. Then things got weird. (New Republic)

• The Business Case for Saving Democracy (Harvard Business Review)

• Information bubbles and echo chambers: Why we are all just talking to ourselves (Independent)

• Will the millennial aesthetic ever end? (The Cut)

• Why All the Warby Parker Clones Are Now Imploding (Medium)

• ‘It will go away’: A timeline of Trump playing down the coronavirus threat (Washington Post)

• James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the Great Houston Rockets Experiment (GQ) see also LeBron James Is Reminding Everyone He’s the King (New York Times)

Corona Virus + POTUS Response is Impacting 2020 U.S. Presidential Election Odds



Source: Bianco Research

