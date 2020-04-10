10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Cities That Went All In on Social Distancing in 1918 Emerged Stronger for It (Upshot) see also What We Need to Understand About Asymptomatic Carriers (ProPublica)
• The Eight Types of People We Become on Zoom (The Ringer)
• I Became a Disciplined Investor Over 40 Years. The Virus Broke Me in 40 Days. (New York Times) see also Would You Rather: Buy Too Early or Buy Too Late in a Bear Market? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• The Impact of Lockdown on the Movie/Theater Industry (Matthew Ball)
• Shipping Delays? Out-of-Stock Items? Amazon Isn’t the Only Shop Online (Wall Street Journal) see also Apple’s new iCloud feature for iPhone and Mac may make you kiss Dropbox goodbye (CNET)
• The Solar Industry Was Poised for a Strong Year, But Now Demand is Plummeting (Bloomberg)
• Can an Old Vaccine Stop the New Coronavirus? A tuberculosis vaccine invented a century ago is cheap and safe, and seems to bolster the body’s immune system. (New York Times) see also HIV drug leronlimab, which successfully treats coronavirus, moving to phase 2 trials (New York Post)
• Why People Are Confessing Their Crushes Right Now: Feelings, like most everything else, become more urgent during a pandemic (The Atlantic)
• Why Stress-Baking and Cleaning Make You Less Anxious (Wired) see also 10 Tips For Keeping Produce Fresh Until Your Next Trip to the Grocery Store (Bon Appetit)
• The coronavirus pandemic is making Earth vibrate less (CNN)
What’s under the mattress at US mega-caps?
Source: FT Alphaville