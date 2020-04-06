What if the Bull Market Didn’t Actually End? April 6, 2020 1:30pm by Barry Ritholtz Michael Batnick & I discuss the possibility that the events of this spring turn out to be just a cyclical bear market within the context of a longer term secular bull market. It’s happened before. If 1987 did not end that secular bull, maybe Coronavirus won’t end this one: Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.April 1, 2020 BBRG: Maybe Coronavirus Didn’t End the Bull MarketJune 28, 2016 John Oliver: Brexit Aftermath (Now What!)April 3, 2020 End of the Secular Bull? Not So Fast Posted Under Market History Video Previous Post MiB: Analyzing Real Estate without Data