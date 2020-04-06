What if the Bull Market Didn’t Actually End?

April 6, 2020 1:30pm by

Michael Batnick & I discuss the possibility that the events of this spring turn out to be just a cyclical bear market within the context of a longer term secular bull market. It’s happened before.

 

 

 

If 1987 did not end that secular bull, maybe Coronavirus won’t end this one:

 

