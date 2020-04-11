MiB: John Mousseau, Cumberland Advisors

I speak with John R. Mousseau, president, chief executive officer and director of fixed income at Cumberland Advisors. Mousseau is also co-author of the book “Adventures in Muniland: A Guide to Municipal Bond Investing in the Post-Crisis Era.”

We discussed how bonds are priced, and why the current crisis differs from the 08-09 crisis. The GFC was driven first by credit deterioration, and somewhat later by liquidity concerns. In the fixed income world today, the Pandemic is characterized mostly by liquidity drying up — not yet driven by defaults.

The high quality general obligation bonds from Municipals will be fine; however, a recent bond market melt down was driven not by fundamentals but by the 35% crash in stocks. People sell what they can. not what they want to, when they are desperate to raise cash.

He explains why credit quality is always relative, and what this means for total return bond management. The bond market is like a ship that has been hit by a torpedo but continues to sail on, with the support of Congressional fiscal spending and the monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

His favorite books are here;

John Mousseau’s favorite books

The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany by William Shirer



Grant by Ron Chernow



Free to Choose: A Personal Statement by Milton Friedman and Rose Friedman

