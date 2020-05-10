10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning
train WFH reads:
• U.S. Equity Markets Stubbornly Ignore the Doom Everywhere (Businessweek) but see These Investors Are Helping Drive Market’s Surprise Rally (WSJ)
• Investors Don’t Share POTUS Scorn for Blue States (Bloomberg)
• We Can Prevent a Great Depression. It’ll Take $10 Trillion. (The Atlantic) See also The Industries Hit Hardest By The Unemployment Crisis (FiveThirtyEight)
• What We Know About Gen Z So Far (Pew Research Center)
• How Far Will Asset Management Pay Fall? (Institutional Investor) but see Nothing Can Keep Investors From Pouring More Money Into Alternative Assets (Institutional Investor)
• Buyers with no money and sellers with no product: Inside the underground market for face masks (Washington Post)
• FDR’s New Deal Worked. We Need Another One. (Bloomberg) see also The U.S. Needs Way More Than a Bailout to Recover From Covid-19 (Businessweek)
• We shut down the economy to make progress against COVID-19 — and then made no progress (Los Angeles Times)
• The Tiny U.S. Agency Fighting Covid Conspiracy Theories Doesn’t Stand a Chance (Bloomberg) see also The Conspiracy Theorists Are Winning: America is losing its grip on Enlightenment values and reality itself. (The Atlantic)
• Michael Jordan Faced Better Competition Than LeBron James (FiveThirtyEight)
85 years of advertising
Source: @BenedictEvans