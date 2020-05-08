2018 McLaren 570GT

It was gorgeous out yesterday, and to alleviate my cabin fever, I took the top down, and went for a cruise. While enjoying the weather, I happened across one of these swoopy, street legal race cars from McLaren: The 570GT.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine, driving the rear wheels via 7 speed dual-clutch transmission, its specs are pretty over the top:

0 to 60 miles in 3.3 seconds

562 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque

Top speed of 204 mph; Quarter-mile in 11.1 seconds.

3314 pounds

Redline at 7,500 rpm

19 MPG

MSRP $202,950

That is a lot of well-balanced power for a relatively light vehicle — which means a stab of the throttle sends this thing screaming down the asphalt. The curvy shape has really grown on me. I did watch the driver slow to a crawl to slink up the curb cut if of a gas station, fearful of scraping that low front lip. If you must have a supercar as your daily driver, I would suggest less tweaky cars like the Audi R8 or Mercedes-AMG GT R as more practical for off-the-track driving.

A few months ago, used examples of the 570GT were going for $150+160k, but circumstances have obviously changed. I have been watching a lot of cars at Bring A Trailer go for 10-20% less than normal. That pandemic pressure has impacted prices from the ultra high end supercars to run of the mill fun weekend drivers.

The one below finishes its auction today, and is currently bid at $111k. It will be interesting to see what it sells for…



