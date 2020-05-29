Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 5.29.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 29th, 2020.

Positives:

1. Markets stabilize on hopes for a vaccine/treatment;

2. Personal income rose 10.5% in April, above the expected decrease of 6.0%.

3. Home mortgage apps rose 9.0% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 6.0%. .

4. Consumer confidence came in at 86.6 for May, above the previous 85.7.

5. New home sales came in at 623k for April, above the expected 495k.

6. State Street Investor Confidence Index came in at 73.3 for May, above expected 70.0.

7. Wholesale inventories rose 0.4% m/o/m, above the expected decrease of 1.5%.