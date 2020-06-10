10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The Pandemic Shows Us the Genius of Supermarkets (The Atlantic)

• Markets: the ‘retail bros’ betting on a quick recovery from the pandemic (Financial Times)

• U.S. Meat Plants Are Deadly as Ever, With No Incentive to Change (Businessweek)

• The Tax Rule That Inspired Billionaires and Movie Stars to Back Climate Moonshots (Bloomberg)

• The Rich Cut Their Spending. That Has Hurt All the Workers Who Count on It. (New York Times)

• Real-time data: How the economy responded suggests the problem is the pandemic itself. (Vox)

• The Growing Consensus on Exactly How You Catch Covid-19 (Wall Street Journal)

• How To Read 2020 Polls Like A Pro (FiveThirtyEight)

• The Intelligence of Earthworms (Miscellanies)

• ‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over’ shortcut makes it easy to record police (The Verge)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Siegel of Wharton School of Business, Wisdom Tree, and author of Stocks for the Long Run, discussing valuations and asset management under lockdown.

This is not a V



Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities

