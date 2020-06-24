Factfulness Rules of Thumb



Source: Gapminder

This is a very interesting collection — not so much rules, but a checklist of mental models and thoughts to run though as you make major decisions:

“Factfulness is a relaxing habit for critical thinking. It helps you maintain a fact-based worldview. It teaches you how to recognise and avoid the most common ways information gets misinterpreted. . . Factfulness is the skill to recognise the common types of stories that tend to get all the attention because they trigger our dramatic instincts.”

Good advice for everyone.