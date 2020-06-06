MiB: Jon Litt, Land & Buildings

This week on our Masters in Business interview, we speak with Jonathan Litt, founder and chief investment officer of Land & Buildings. Litt founded Land & Buildings in the summer of 2008 and has built it into a prominent activist hedge fund in the real-estate space. He has more than 25 years of experience as a strategist and an investor in both public real-estate securities and direct property.

He explains how tax reforms in the 1980s eliminated many of the benefits of owning real estate in a private structure. This was a sea change leading to the rise of REITs. After these changes, many real estate companies had no choice but to either go public or go broke.

L&B likes buying cheap real estate in the public markets via REITs. Litt notes the new “Work-from-Home” experience was far better than previously experienced. Productivity was higher, and the technology allowed a much better experience than the 2000s version post 9/11. Given the high cost structure in big cities like NY and San Francisco, L&B expects those real estate centers to be challenging investments going forward.

His biggest bets are in the suburban single family home space. He is looking at a 1% population bleed from urban centers increasing somewhat, as post pandemic home owners and millenials, rediscover the advantages of Suburbia.

His favorite books are here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

Jon Litt’s Favorite Books

Outliers: The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell



Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

