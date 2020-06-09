Is the world making progress against the pandemic? We built the chart to answer this question



Source: Our World in Data

Max Roser:

“To end the Coronavirus pandemic, we have a clear and simple goal: cases need to go to zero everywhere.

Viruses don’t respect borders – even the 1918 influenza pandemic reached remote islands within months, and that was long before the days of global air travel. It is therefore the entire world that needs to make progress against the virus if we want to prevent a situation where countries either need to lock themselves off from the rest of the world or suffer recurring COVID-19 outbreaks.

Only if we end the pandemic everywhere can the pandemic end anywhere.”