1960 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Coupe

Ferrari introduced a newly designed 250 GT coupe at the 1958 Paris Motor Show. The bodywork was designed and built by Pinin Farina, fitted over a steel-tube chassis over a long wheelbase. The 250 coupe offered acceleration and a top speed that was close to Ferrari’s race cars, all packaged in a luxurious Grand Touring setting.

The 250GT Pininfarina Coupe was significant step towards Ferrari having a standardized production road car. The plan was to showcase race-tested technology, and to generate income to support the Ferrari racing team.

Elegant, understated and luxurious, these GTs could be had as coupes or cabriolets, each fitted with 3-litre Columbo V-12 that made as much as 300HP — quite a power plant for the 1950s.

The example here is the 291st of 353 Pinin Farina-bodied coupes built between 1958 and 1960. Finished in Blu Lancia over Grigio leather, chassis 1745 was completed on March 16, 1960 and delivered new in Milan, Italy.

This lovely example just sold for $585,000 — a relative bargain compared to some other sales ($720k, $1.1m).



Source: Bring A Trailer