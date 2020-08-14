2016 Bentley Continental GT V8-S

There is no doubt that the brand new Bentley Continental GT for 2020 and 2019 in Europe (See this or this) is a gorgeous car. But with an MSRP that starts over $200k and can quickly reach near $300k, it is out of reach for ordinary enthusiasts.

Enter the used exotic car market, where through the magic of depreciation, super cars at super prices quickly become almost reasonable.

Take the lovely beast below. As I noted, brand new, the window sticker for this fully optioned V8 Sport brand new in 2016 was $237,625 (about what I paid for my first house). It sold last month on BAT for $82,500. That $155,125 is a helluva lot of depreciation — 65.3% — in only 4 years.

Regardless, the Bentley Continental GT remains one of the most beautiful car designs ever. This lovely white on white example is simply a spectacular example of the genre.



Source: Bring A Trailer