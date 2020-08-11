MiB: How do you redesign an Icon?

What do you do when your job requires you to redesign, from the ground up, an iconic product beloved by millions? That was the challenge facing Paul Wraith, Chief Designer for the new 2021 Ford Bronco.

The truck has an iconic history. The collector and “Resto-Mod” markets have gone crazy. Prices of old Broncos, along with Toyota FJ40s and Land Rover Defenders have skyrocketed, so Ford understood there was huge demand for a new Bronco if they could get it right.

Wraith began by digitally scanning his boss’s (Ford’s design chief, Moray Callum) stock 1976 Bronco as a reference point. The CAD design software used this as a frame of reference for proportions, size, and shape for the new truck.

They seemed to have hit their mark: Outdoor magazine calls the new Bronco “the Most Capable SUV Ever. The base 2- and 4-door versions start at $28,500 and $33,200 while option packages can send the Bronco up to $60k.

