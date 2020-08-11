10 Tuesday AM Reads

• In a bleak economy, these companies are flourishing: The coronavirus pandemic is reshaping spending patterns, creating new winners and losers (Washington Post) see also Unemployment Fell. But The Recovery Seems To Be Slowing Down. After three straight months of declining unemployment, we have only just returned to levels of unemployment that rival the depths of the Great Recession (fivethirtyeight)

• The Path to a Covid Vaccine: The biggest challenges, promising solutions, and the weirdest science, from the molecular level on up. (Businessweek)

• Comeback Kids: These Housing Markets Have Recovered the Most Since the Start of the Pandemic: The housing markets that have recovered the most since the country’s start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Chron) see also COVID is not taking a toll on real estate deals. The South Florida housing market is finally getting its time in the sun after months of weathering a storm. And condos, not just single-family homes, are feeling the warmth. (Miami Herald)

• This Is a Mostly True Story About… Business Cards Think Covid kills the centuries-old practice of sharing cards? Think again. (Institutional Investor)

• New Twists on Home-Sharing: 4 Airbnb Alternatives They are small, ambitious and target savvy travelers. But their main goal is to improve the home-sharing experience for hosts and renters alike. (New York Times) see also Start-Ups Braced for the Worst. The Worst Never Came: The doomsday warnings about tech start-ups failing in the pandemic have not yielded the shakeout that many expected a few months ago.(New York Times)

• Why Are Some Groceries Still So Hard to Find During Covid? Toilet paper and frozen veggies are making a comeback, but other backlogs in the supply chain are causing bare shelves and higher prices (Wall Street Journal)

• What’s wrong with the mail: As November nears, the Postal Service is facing a crisis that could interfere with the election (Vox) see also Mail delays are frustrating Philly residents, and a short-staffed Postal Service is struggling to keep up: Neighborhoods across the Philadelphia region are experiencing significant delays in receiving their mail, with some residents going upwards of three weeks without packages and letters, leaving them without medication, paychecks, and bills. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

• The Supreme Court invented qualified immunity. Now, a judge’s blistering opinion shows why it must go. (Washington Post)

• The 9 Wildest Answers in Trump’s Interview With Jonathan Swan, Ranked: A rambling, jaw-dropping interview with Chris Wallace. A shorter but equally disastrous performance with Jonathan Swan. (New York Magazine) see also How to interview a serial liar and narcissist who is unfit to be president: Swan practically pleaded with Trump to demonstrate a shred of basic humanity about the mounting death toll under his presidency, and to display a glimmer of recognition of responsibility for it. (Washington Post)

• The New ‘Gold Rush in Space’: It’s remarkable because it marks the transition of space exploration from the nation-state into the hands of private entrepreneurs.” (Wall Street Journal)