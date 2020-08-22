MiB: Mandell Crawley, Morgan Stanley, Private Wealth Management

This week, we speak with Mandell Crawley, who is Morgan Stanley’s head of private and international wealth management. Morgan Stanley’s Private Wealth Management runs over a trillion dollars in assets for 3 million UHNW clients.

Crawley co-leads the institutional client coverage group, and is a member of the firm’s management committee, global wealth management operating committee, multicultural client strategy committee and global securities operating committee. Previously, he was Morgan Stanley’s chief marketing officer.

He discusses his unconventional career path — he joined the firm as a high school intern in 1992 and never left. He took the full time job, while going to college at night, eventually getting his MBA from Fordham.

We also discuss the lack of diversity in the financial services industry for both people of color and women. He presents himself — one of the highest positioned African American men in finance — as proof that the challenge can be met.

We discuss ESG investing as a rising practice among younger investors. There has been a move towards cash, as investors have become more defensive, as well as a move towards gold and other meals.

Crawley explains why he believes the current change in attitudes towards structural racism and the Black Lives Matters movement may be different this time — the shock and awareness of police murders of young black men and women could be longer lasting than we have seen in the past. Additionally, he is getting far fewer questions about politics and taxes in 2020 than came hi way in 2016.

A list of his favorite books are here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

Mandell Crawley’s Favorite Books

Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins



What You Do Is Who You Are: How to Create Your Business Culture by Ben Horowitz



Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell



The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company by Robert Iger



Becoming by Michelle Obama

