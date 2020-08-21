 Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.21.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 21st, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets continue to add to gains as global economic recovery slowly continues.

2. New Covid-19 infections seem to be slowing;

3. Existing home sales rose from 4.700M to 5.860M m/o/m, above expectations;

4. E-Commerce sales rose 31.8% q/o/q,

5. PMI Composite Flash is at 54.7 for August, above expectations

6. Housing market index stands at 78 for August, above expectations.