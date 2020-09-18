1970 Jaguar XKE Series II Roadster

Has there ever been a sexier, more beautiful convertible?

This car presents in a lovely combination of Regency Red, black convertible top over a gray leather interior. Powered by a numbers-matching 4.2-liter DOHC inline-six (with twin Stromberg carburetors), it was factory-rated at 246 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque. The four-speed manual transmission was the proper choice for this weekend cruiser.

The straight 6 was lighter and easier to maintain than the 12 cylinder versions. Of course, the 12s are the most valuable examples today.

From 1961 through 1975, the E-Type improved and innovated on the its spectacular styling with significant innovations. Disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, and independent front and rear suspension. Those innovations spurred the auto-industry to make significant changes in its engineering.

Jaguars were unfortunately marred by poor manufacturing and reliability, notoriously, its Lucas electrical system. An old car guy joke goes: “Why do the Brits drink warm beer? Cause Lucas also makes refrigerators.”

Still, it is a lovely car, and if you are a fan of this era open road British motoring, this might be a car worth looking at. Decent versions ready for full rebuilds can be had for under $50k, and concourse versions are found for $90-120k. This one was bid to $80k, but reserve not met.

Source: Bring A Trailer