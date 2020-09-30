Comparing US States’ GDP to Countries

America’s $20.5T economy comparing US state GDPs to countries



Source: AEI

Palate cleanser: This analysis compares each individual US state to separate countries (for 2018).

Some of the comparisons are astounding: California has an economy the same size as the United Kingdom; Texas is the same as Canada, and New York the size of Russia.

Big post-Presidential debate question: What will this chart look like after this year? How will the gains and losses of 2020 play out politically? How did the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown economic impact affect the way people think about the incumbent and the challenger, the party ruling the White House & Senate versus the the party ruling the House?

I have lots of questions, and my own suspicions, but I do not have many answers.

Previously:

The K-Shaped Recovery (September 4, 2020)

Fiscal Response to the Pandemic (August 12, 2020)

Off the Charts (July 31, 2020)