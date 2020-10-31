MiB: Mario Giannini, Hamilton Lane

This week, we speak with Mario Giannini, CEO of private equity firm Hamilton Lane. The firm began in Philadelphia in 1991, as a private equity advisory firm working with large public pension plans. Today, they have than 400 employees operating in 17 offices around the world. One of the few publicly traded PE shops, the firm oversees almost $500 billion in privately invested assets, with $68 billion in directly managed assets under management. Giannini was named to CIO’s “2020 Knowledge Brokers All Stars.”

His background as a bankruptcy attorney led him to a deep understanding of turnaround situations: Where a company has assets beyond book value, they can be enhanced as a going concern versus a buyer is merely purchasing discounted assets to be liquidated.

He explains why he believes Environmental, Social and corporate Governance (ESG) investing is now part of mainstream equity risk analysis, and he believes it is going to have lasting impact on both the public and private markets.

A list of his favorite books are here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

