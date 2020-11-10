10 Thanksgiving Day Reads

My Turkey Day reads: What are you thankful for?

• Pope Francis: A Crisis Reveals What Is in Our Hearts: To come out of this pandemic better than we went in, we must let ourselves be touched by others’ pain. (New York Times)

• Where Your Thanksgiving Meal Comes From Green beans are from Wisconsin, sweet potatoes are from North Carolina and other lessons in U.S. agricultural geography. (Bloomberg)

• Should Americans Get Half Their Calories From Carbs? Two Camps Battle It Out As the U.S. government revises its dietary recommendations, opposing groups are fighting over the healthiness of carbohydrates (Wall Street Journal)

• So You’re Flying This Thanksgiving? Here’s Which Parts Are the Riskiest. What can you expect in the air? Obviously, every airline is requiring passengers to wear masks on board, and many are keeping middle seats empty so that people don’t have to sit close to each other. HEPA and ventilation systems also cycle air out of the cabin and filter it at a much higher rate than indoor spaces you might enter on the ground. (Slate)

• How to Socialize in the Cold Without Being Miserable The still-raging pandemic means social activities will stay outdoors as the temperature plummets. Here’s what experts say about the art of keeping warm. (Citylab)

• How We Can Reconcile With Each Other When Our Politics Are So Polarized Sharp political divisions have disconnected us from friends and family. Here’s how to find common ground again. (Wall Street Journal)

• Why streaming devices and streaming networks are fighting over your eyeballs Streaming TV should be easy, but fights among Roku, Amazon, HBO, and NBC are making it hard (Vox)

• Your Brain Is Not for Thinking Your brain’s most important job isn’t thinking; it’s running the systems of your body to keep you alive and well. According to recent findings in neuroscience, even when your brain does produce conscious thoughts and feelings, they are more in service to the needs of managing your body than you realize. In stressful times, this surprising lesson from neuroscience may help to lessen your anxieties. (New York Times)

• The Can-Do Power America’s Advantage and Biden’s Chance: the mishandling of the pandemic is just the latest in a string of lapses in basic competence that have called into question U.S. capabilities among both long-standing allies and countries whose partnership Washington may seek in the years to come. (Foreign Affairs)

• Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Endures This week brings the broadcast debut of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” on the CW. The creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and other “Gilmore” veterans look back on the show’s lasting appeal. (New York Times)