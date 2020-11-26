Be Safe. Happy Thanksgiving. 



Some good and bad news this week in COVID-19.

The three vaccine updates show real promise of creating herd immunity. That means there is an end point in sight.

The rest of the news this week was pretty awful: Spikes of 1.2 million cases, mostly in the Midwest, with more than 2,000 deaths each day, and 90,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19. But after weeks of sharp increases, data shows a peak and decline beginning.

And that horrible stuff above is the good news. The bad news is travel this week has the potential to lead to a massive surge in cases.

Maybe we will get lucky. Perhaps people are getting smarter about this. How hard is it to mask up? Can we hope that more people are taking this seriously, realize it is not a hoax, and do something about it?

Maybe no one wants to die with this vaccine close.Let’s hope people are learning from prior mistakes.

