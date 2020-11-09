Spark Disruptors Conference

My friend Jim Wiandt – ex-pat living in Spain, early ETF creator/investor, and all around bon vivant, is hosting a very interesting online event called Spark Disruptors.

I will be hosting two interviews — the first on what has changed with in the political world with George Will and Elle Hawkins. The second is a conversation with Rob Petrozzo of Rally Road about automobiles as an investable asset class — how they IPO cars, what’s hot these days, and how correlated this is.

You can register here — its totally free!

The Times, They HAVE Changed: An unprecedented election, a world in flux, and what it all means. Moderator: Barry Ritholtz, Ritholtz Wealth Management; Speaker: George Will, Washington Post; Speaker: Elle Hawkins, Tematica Research.