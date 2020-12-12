MiB: Mike Swell, co-head Global Fixed Income, Goldman Sachs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Mike Swell, co-head of global fixed income portfolio management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he is responsible for co-leading the global team of portfolio managers that oversee multi-sector portfolios. He joined the firm in 2007 as a managing director and head of structured products, and oversees $700 billion dollars in fixed income assets.

The demand for US bonds remains very high. In an era of low and negative bond yields overseas, U.S. yields at 2, 3, even 4% remains very attractive. Swell believes the Fed will be on hold for a long while, and rates will be “Lower for longer” possibly much longer. “Do not fight the Fed” is usually good advice, but it is especially valid today. He notes there is not a shortage of bonds, but there IS a shortage of bonds at good prices.

We discuss the possibility of the Biden Administration implementing a major infrastructure builds out, and a long term investment plan for both the United States and overseas. When we discussed the possibility of 100 Year bonds to pay for this build out, Swell said if he was in charge of Treasury, he would issue “1,000 year bonds.”

