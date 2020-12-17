The Cult of Ignorance

40 years ago, Isaac Asimov, one of America’s best know writers, explained the issue with both-sides-ism.

“It’s hard to quarrel with that ancient justification of the free press: “America’s right to know.” It seems almost cruel to ask, ingenuously, ”America’s right to know what, please? Science? Mathematics? Economics? Foreign languages?”

None of those things, of course. In fact, one might well suppose that the popular feeling is that Americans are a lot better off without any of that tripe.

There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”

-Isaac Asimov, “A Cult of Ignorance” by Isaac Asimov, Newsweek, January 21, 1980, p. 19. PDF.