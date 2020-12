How much time do you have left?

Time makes sense in small pieces. But when you look at huge stretches of time, it’s almost impossible to wrap your head around things.

Kurzgesagt teamed up with “Wait but Why” to make this video to help you putting things in perspective with some infographics!

The History and Future of Everything — Time (2013)

Note: This is now 7 years old, and I am a fan of the sourcematerials