The 2021 Mustang Mach E is the first serious competitors to Tesla’s Model Y. The early reviews are very positive, noting the car is better made, the fit and finish is superior to Tesla. The car is more fun to drive, handles more like a Mustang than an SUV. Tesla has better range and the auto-pilot is well known — the Ford self-driving feature won’t be added to the Mach E for anther 6 months.

Indeed, the tech in Ford gets a slight edge of over Tesla, with a bigger screen (!) and physical knob to control volume, a speedometer and gauge cluster directly behind the steering wheel. The Mach E comes with an app for your phone, and that acts as your key. A giant panoramic glass sunroof is overhead, and makes the interior feel roomy. Its about as fast as a 503-hp BMW X3 M Competition.

Tesla is beloved by its owners, but they are not without criticisms. Ford appears to have carefully considered these, and made a series of improvements to address Tesla’s weaknesses.

There are 4 versions of the Mach E, ranging from $42,895 for the base version, $49,800 for the California Route 1, $47,000 for the Premium, and $60,500 for the top of line GT. All of those prices is before the $7,500 Federal tax credit. The Premium is likely to be the high volume seller.

The specs are impressive:

0-60 3.5 Seconds (GT)

300-mi Range (Premium)

Horsepower: 266, 290, 346 or 480 HP, and up to 634 lb-ft of torque

66.0- or 88.0-kWh lithium-ion battery pack

Direct Drive Transmission with Available all-wheel-drive

Permanent-magnet synchronous AC

This is very credible effort from Ford, at a similar point to Tesla, and in numerous ways better looking and with a much better fit and finish. I bet this, plus the new Ford Bronco and the newly redesigned(?) 150 pickup bode well for Ford.

I would happily add a Porsche Taycan Turbo, but that prices out at $186,000. For a third of the price, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E GT Performance Edition is the next best thing, with 20″ alloy wheels with Pirelli tires, red Brembo calipers, and black accents on the bodywork. It is equipped with an electric 480 hp motor that is capable to generate 634 lb-ft (860Nm) of torque. Unless BMW rolls out a hybrid or EV X6, I can see the GT Performance Edition as my next car.

All photos via Ford