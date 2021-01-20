BBRG: Five Drivers of Markets in a Biden Administration

Five Drivers of Markets in a Biden Administration
The reasons to be bullish on stocks continue to mount.
Government spending only accounts for about 20% to 25% of the economy, but during a pandemic induced depression, it is even more important. We may see an even bigger stimulus in 2021 than 2020, and that should filter into company revenues and profits. As the new administration comes into office, consider their policy goals and priorities: Stimulus, more stimulus and taxes.

