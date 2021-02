I went on Bloomberg Surveillance yesterday morning to discuss what’s driving the performance of cryptocurrencies, and why so much of the movement towards crypto traces directly to the GFC.

We also chat about why no one should be especially worried about inflation in 2021.

Bitcoin Boom Traces Back to Financial Crisis, Ritholtz Says

 

Source: Bloomberg, February 9th, 2021

