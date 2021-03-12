2014 Falcon F7

Until this week, I had never heard of a Falcon F7.

Engineer and designer Jeff Lemke launched the Falcon F7 at the 2012 Detroit Auto Show. Designed and-assembled near Detroit, and is a small run supercar.

This bespoke hand made car is #3 of 7. (Only 6 remain) Its made of aluminum and Kevlar. Powered by a modified 7.0-liter LS7 V-8 sourced from a C6 Corvette Z06. This Falcon F7’s power is 620 hp and 585 lb-ft (there was an optional twin-turbo package that produced a whopping 1,100 hp. The gated manual shifter rows through 6 forward gears. The F7 is equipped with 20-inch wheels and removable roof panels.

0-to-60-mph is about 3.5 seconds, and it has a 200-mph top speed.

Priced new at ~$250,000 new, its up for auction at Cars & Bids; currently $81k; its likely to go for over $100k. You still have 3 days left to bid.



Source: Cars & Bids