MiB: Gary Chropuvka, WorldQuant

This week, we speak with Gary Chropuvka, President of World Quant. The firm was spun out of Millennium Management in 2007, and manages about $7 billion dollars. Previously, Chropuvka was co-head of the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).

As President of World Quant, he runs business strategy, helps manage operations at the firm, and participates in the firm’s investment strategies. The firm has a global footprint and leverages its substantial team of quants. Chropuvka discusses how the firm executes its brand of financial engineering on behalf of its clients with its team of more than 600 quantitative employees.

We also discuss why World Quant’s culture is unique in the hedge fund world — with competitive challenges, incentives for specific financial innovations that generate alpha and other approaches that are atypical of most hedge funds.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Bloomberg, and Acast. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Gary Chropuvka’s Favorite Books

How to Lead: Wisdom from the World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers by David Rubenstein



Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone by Satya Nadella



Outrageous good fortune by Michael Burke



The Unrules: Man, Machines and the Quest to Master Markets by Igor Tulchinsky



Finding Alphas: A Quantitative Approach to Building Trading Strategies by Igor Tulchinsky

