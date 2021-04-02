1952 Mercedes-Benz 220 Cabriolet A

Its Spring, and what better time to find a lovely cabriolet, take the top down and enjoy the wind in your hair as you drive under the big, blue sky.

The 220 A was a post-war vehicle, manufactured from 1951-55. But it still retained many of the designs and styling cues of the pre-war Mercedes Benz. It was a transitional car, with a body that was very pre-war, but an interior design that hinted at what was to come in the near future (SLs). It also re-introduced a 6-cylinder engine back into the line up, the first new engine presented by Mercedes-Benz in more than ten years. It produced 80 HP, giving it a top speed of 90 mph.

These are the only Mercedes model not to be replaced when their production finished. The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL (“Super-Leicht”) was introduced soon after 220 ended its run in 1955, and the SL line became the new open air standard for MB for the past 65 years.

$145,000 in February of this year. The lovely example below sold for



Source: Bring A Trailer