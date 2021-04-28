Cap Gains + Elimination of Carried Interest on the 1%

So we got a little lucky yesterday, noting that more income taxes were coming for the 1% and that the carried interest tax loophole was going away. It is rare that you do a blog post about what POTUS is going to do, and the President coincidentally announces all of it and more, but kinda, thats what happened yesterday.

Sometimes $hit happens, other times, serendipity happens.

Anyway, yesterday’s blog post about this is here, and our discussion/debate surrounding the possible increase in the capital gains tax rate is below

Ritholtz Sees Creation of New Top-Tier Tax Bracket

Source: Bloomberg April 27th, 2021

Previously:

Making the Top 1% Its Own Tax Class (April 27, 2021)