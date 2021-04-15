How The Next Batteries Will Change the World

Silicon Valley is about to commercialize revolutionary technology that will enable huge breakthroughs in the battle against global warming.

The future of batteries, sought for decades by academics, startups, and corporate R&D armies is—quite possibly—just a slender sheet of ceramic material that’s supple enough to bend between two fingers. But no one outside of a Silicon Valley startup is allowed to know what it’s made of. Even the color of this man-made substance is a closely held secret, so of course it’s never been independently analyzed.