MiB: Jack Brennan, Vanguard Group former CEO & Chairman

This week, we speak with Jack Brennan, chairman emeritus and former CEO at The Vanguard Group, which is one of the world’s largest investment companies has more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Brennan joined Vanguard in 1982, was elected president in 1989, served as chief executive officer from 1996 to 2008, and served as chairman of the board from 1998 to 2009.

We discuss what it was like being Jack Bogle’s hand picked successor. Bogle, who was CEO from 1975 to 1995, announced Brennan as heir apparent in 1989, in part due to concerns over his own health (Bogle had a heart transplant in 1996). Even with those expectations, Brennan felt the weight of the office of CEO and its responsibilities on his first day in ways far beyond expectations.

Nearly all errors and mistakes in investing comes down to human emotions. He explains why “how markets traded today” is insignificant to investors, but it doesn’t seem that way when markets become volatile and you lose the ability to sleep. Vanguard calculated that their own investors not panicking in the Fall of 2008 actually saved those investors about a trillion dollars in trading losses.

Brennan discusses why Alpha matters far less than meeting your personal goals and objectives, managing money with purpose towards your own financial plan.

The current attacks on passive investing date back to AT&T’s index fund in 1969 and when Vanguard began in 1974. he notes that they are off base and flawed and have been proven wrong by time. The academic critiques are similarly flawed logic and wishful thinking. Brennan observes that as soon as half of all stocks are held by passive indices, companies will have a class of “permanent owners;” this frees up corporate management to focus on the long term business management, and not on the next quarters earnings.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

Jack Brennan Authored Books