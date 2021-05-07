The world of all electric vehicles gets another one from a traditional ICE legacy manufacturer: the 2023 Cadillac Lyric. A sharp looking, modern crossover, the Cadillac looks to be is GM’s flagship EV.

The sleek, good-looking five-seat crossover is in the sweet spot of current market demand. And, the stats are pretty impressive also:

– 342 hp, 440 torque

– 300 miles+ of range on a full charge

– 33″ Diagonal Advanced LED Display

– 100-kWh battery pack: 12 modules Ultium lithium ion cells.

– SuperCruise Driver Assistance Technology

– 121.8-inch wheelbase

– DC fast-charging 76 miles/10 minutes; 195 miles in 30 minutes

– At-home Level 2 (AC) charging rates of up to 19.2 kW3

– $59,990 starting price

If 300 miles seems low versus the 360 miles of a Model X, Forbes observes that “GM is usually conservative on these estimates and the Bolt can easily outperform its 259-mile rating. Conversely, Tesla’s tend to fall short of their official ratings.”

The Tesla Model X is the obvious bogie here: Configured similarly with the same range and battery, the Model X costs $30,000 more than the Lyric. The initial (base) model comes with a single rear-wheel-drive powertrain.

GM’s UIltium platform is modular, with a highly configurable and expandable battery and powertrain options. GM’s Hummer uses it, and power can scale to as high as 1,000 HP. While there are no expectations of that sort of set up on the Lyric, we should expect variations far above 342 HP.

Manufacturing begins Q1 2022, with delivery starting Q2.



